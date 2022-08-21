Rathbones Group PLC Purchases Shares of 24,295 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,295 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at about $654,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $52.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.86. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The company has a market capitalization of $202.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.05) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. HSBC dropped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

