LGT Group Foundation Has $1.62 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $1,656,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ITW opened at $213.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.92.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

