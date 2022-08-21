Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 724 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE:MS opened at $90.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.67. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $154.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

