Jennison Associates LLC Has $58.43 Million Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 199,988 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of IQVIA worth $58,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

IQVIA Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:IQV opened at $239.02 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.67 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.47.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

