Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 113,382 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,382 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $59,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,271,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,239,000 after buying an additional 65,054 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,946,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,083,000 after buying an additional 29,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,687,000 after buying an additional 28,883 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 930,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,374,000 after buying an additional 34,677 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,906,000 after buying an additional 100,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JKHY. DA Davidson cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.13.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $204.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.61 and a 200-day moving average of $187.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.21. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.50 and a 52-week high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile



Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

