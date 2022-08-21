Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,967 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Gartner worth $59,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Gartner by 5.0% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $886,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,743,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total value of $125,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,436,388.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total transaction of $59,743.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total transaction of $125,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,596 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,388.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,330,637. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gartner Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on IT. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.67.

IT stock opened at $307.98 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $368.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.70. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

