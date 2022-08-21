WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $2.49 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,879 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 17,002 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $223,000. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $216,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $2,135,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 903,859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $80,290,000 after purchasing an additional 485,689 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James upgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EOG Resources Price Performance

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock opened at $118.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.25 and a 52 week high of $147.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.48 and a 200-day moving average of $117.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

