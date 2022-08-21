Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Stake Cut by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,618 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of Hilton Worldwide worth $56,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $135.48 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $167.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.98 and its 200-day moving average is $137.66.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,327.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.31, for a total value of $363,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 256,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,975.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

