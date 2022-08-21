Glenview Trust Co Has $718,000 Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Glenview Trust Co cut its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,024 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in EOG Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,890 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 14.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 965 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Johnson Rice raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.47.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

EOG Resources Price Performance

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $118.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.61. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.25 and a 12-month high of $147.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

