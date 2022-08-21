InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $222,000 Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $35,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.92.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $213.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.65. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.89%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.