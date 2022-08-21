Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 101.3% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 168,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,868,000 after purchasing an additional 84,599 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 39.4% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 88,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 25,094 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 5,030.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Prudential Financial stock opened at $103.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.95 and a 200-day moving average of $106.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.73 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

