Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,699 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $66.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.02. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

