WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,322 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.69% of WEX worth $55,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in WEX by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WEX by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of WEX from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of WEX to $206.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.50.

WEX stock opened at $166.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.65 and its 200-day moving average is $165.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $197.70. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.55.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.25. WEX had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. WEX’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $204,192.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,002.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,200 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $204,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,002.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 764 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total transaction of $129,383.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,465 shares of company stock worth $762,355. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

