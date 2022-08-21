Glenview Trust Co Has $894,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 41.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,771,000 after acquiring an additional 28,955 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 39,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth $6,798,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 40.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $206.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.07. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $178.49 and a 52-week high of $215.41.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.