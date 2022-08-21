Glenview Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Glenview Trust Co lessened its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Newmont were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 270,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,521,000 after purchasing an additional 43,932 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,476,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 325,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,881,000 after acquiring an additional 51,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 350,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.37.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $43.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.75. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $43.42 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.24). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,880. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

