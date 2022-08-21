Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $258.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.19 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

