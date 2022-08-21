Glenview Trust Co Sells 1,517 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Glenview Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 84,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,583,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,003,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 43,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $115.44 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.07 and its 200-day moving average is $119.80.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.