LGT Group Foundation Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

LGT Group Foundation grew its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 149,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $171.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.82 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.15 and its 200 day moving average is $168.03.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus lowered their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.12.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

