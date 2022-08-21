Glenview Trust Co Has $583,000 Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Hershey were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Hershey by 167.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 172,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,411,000 after buying an additional 108,210 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 893,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,786,000 after purchasing an additional 67,752 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $31,372.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,700.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 218,182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.32, for a total transaction of $48,288,040.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,328,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,131,624.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $31,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,700.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 861,438 shares of company stock valued at $189,878,552 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $233.18 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $167.80 and a 52 week high of $234.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.79.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.64.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Stories

