Glenview Trust Co Sells 126 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,024 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 476.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG stock opened at $118.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.61.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James raised EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $146.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

