Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Reduces Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 51.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.91.

MetLife Stock Down 0.9 %

MET stock opened at $67.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $73.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

