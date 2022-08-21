Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Cuts Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,426 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,133,773 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $23,548,000 after purchasing an additional 536,379 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 99,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 16,521 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 28,719 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 47,306 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.74.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.7 %

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.71. The company has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.