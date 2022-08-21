Westpac Banking Corp Has $7.02 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SO. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $886,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 49,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in shares of Southern by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 65,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $80.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.97. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $85.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.70.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,500 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

