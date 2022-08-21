Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $166,000 Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 124.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,536.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $87.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $58.44 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.42.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

