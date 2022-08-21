Glenview Trust Co Increases Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 114.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Match Group were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Stock Down 4.9 %

MTCH stock opened at $61.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.35, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.29. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.15 and a 52 week high of $182.00.

Insider Transactions at Match Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Match Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.81.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.