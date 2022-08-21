Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co cut its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,881 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 64,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 193.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Republic Bancorp Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $45.51 on Friday. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.41 and a 1 year high of $57.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $910.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Republic Bancorp Announces Dividend

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Republic Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.50 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

