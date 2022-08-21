Glenview Trust Co Has $798,000 Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $547,860,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,445,000 after purchasing an additional 860,616 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $191,558,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $93,415,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,946,000 after purchasing an additional 400,113 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $253.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.45. The company has a market cap of $57.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Citigroup downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.69.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

