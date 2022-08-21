WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 178.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,109,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Chubb by 960.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Chubb by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,540,000 after acquiring an additional 37,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. raised its stake in Chubb by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 4,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.83.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $200.58 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $171.96 and a 52 week high of $218.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.02%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total value of $13,454,700.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,978,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total value of $13,454,700.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,978,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $10,007,204.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,362,870.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,387 shares of company stock worth $23,631,759. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

