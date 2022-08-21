Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $600,000 Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Cigna by 116.7% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,793,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,993,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,993,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total value of $2,020,853.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,991.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,898 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,758 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $292.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $293.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $271.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.59.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.58.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

