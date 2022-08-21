Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $499,000 Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,149,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 108,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,132,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $91.35 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.47.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

