Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 512,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,891 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Agilent Technologies worth $67,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,686,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,370,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,134,572,000 after acquiring an additional 401,106 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,866,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $934,437,000 after acquiring an additional 103,871 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,752,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $758,770,000 after acquiring an additional 138,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,540,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,892,000 after acquiring an additional 544,288 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:A opened at $137.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $179.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on A shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.18.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.