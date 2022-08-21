Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,437,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 780,049 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 5.08% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $54,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $703,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

TheStreet lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a "c-" rating to a "d+" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is currently -53.33%.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

