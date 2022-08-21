Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,036,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $290,333,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,916,000 after buying an additional 1,314,237 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,660,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $430,600,000 after buying an additional 672,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 905.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 540,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,930,000 after buying an additional 487,155 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allstate Trading Down 2.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus lowered shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

NYSE:ALL opened at $130.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.18. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 118.47%.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.