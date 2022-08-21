NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $715,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 54.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $89.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.26 billion, a PE ratio of 68.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.94. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.44.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.