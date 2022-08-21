Glenview Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $246,000. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 99.5% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 224,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,044,000 after acquiring an additional 111,890 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $173,820.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,234 shares of company stock valued at $903,241. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $113.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.38%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

