Glenview Trust Co Trims Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,183,000 after purchasing an additional 52,620 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.51, for a total value of $159,855.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,520,111.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $315.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $199.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $261.77 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $291.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.60.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.11.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

