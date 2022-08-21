Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $560,000 Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,161,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2,310.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 652,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,269,000 after purchasing an additional 625,859 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 36.6% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.2 %

FIS opened at $100.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $130.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.