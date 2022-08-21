iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 80.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,415 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.53 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.94 and a 52 week high of $86.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st.

