Meristem Family Wealth LLC Has $376,000 Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $136.95 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.93. The company has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.14.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

