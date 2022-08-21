Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Reduces Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 68,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $824,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,004,000 after purchasing an additional 30,693 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Trading Down 0.9 %

MET stock opened at $67.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $73.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.02.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.91.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

