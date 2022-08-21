Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,966 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 92,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

UL stock opened at $47.41 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.54 and a 1 year high of $56.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.4555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UL. StockNews.com began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Societe Generale lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

