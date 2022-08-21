Rathbones Group PLC Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Rathbones Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,224,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547,743 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $74,431,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $58,796,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 145.5% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 836,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,426,000 after purchasing an additional 495,802 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $44,828,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.10.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $94.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of -188.56 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.53. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.31 and a twelve month high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.