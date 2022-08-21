Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,340.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $531,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 28,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE CMG opened at $1,672.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,415.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,448.45. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.61, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total transaction of $395,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total transaction of $2,304,066.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,795,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,719 shares of company stock valued at $11,629,340. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,831.75.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.