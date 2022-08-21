Glenview Trust Co Makes New $573,000 Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,734,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,892,000 after acquiring an additional 194,219 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 541.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.4 %

BSX stock opened at $42.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.78 and a 200-day moving average of $41.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,694. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,694. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $668,939.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,785.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,264 shares of company stock worth $2,401,673. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.