Glenview Trust Co Buys 1,046 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in CarMax were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in CarMax by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,817 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth about $147,235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 10.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,933,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,417,000 after purchasing an additional 917,939 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its stake in CarMax by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 2,306,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,327,000 after purchasing an additional 460,010 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 54.3% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,287,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,532,000 after purchasing an additional 452,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMX. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.89.

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,207.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $472,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,847 over the last three months. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $96.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.85 and its 200-day moving average is $97.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.37 and a twelve month high of $155.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

