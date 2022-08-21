LGT Group Foundation Purchases 15,551 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Exelon by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Down 0.4 %

EXC stock opened at $46.14 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 49.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus raised their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.15.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.