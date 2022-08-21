WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 110.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,389 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Knowles were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 49,121 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 604,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,117,000 after acquiring an additional 25,861 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 899,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,999,000 after acquiring an additional 297,226 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knowles alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KN shares. TheStreet lowered Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Roth Capital downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knowles presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

Knowles Stock Performance

NYSE:KN opened at $16.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.34. Knowles Co. has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.00 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 77,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $1,466,224.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,590 shares in the company, valued at $9,995,636.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $58,435.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,604 shares in the company, valued at $991,585.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 77,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $1,466,224.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,995,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.