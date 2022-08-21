LGT Group Foundation Raises Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.17.

Dover Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $137.87 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $116.66 and a 52-week high of $184.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

