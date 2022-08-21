Glenview Trust Co Sells 81 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 50.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IYH opened at $278.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $270.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.72. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $247.38 and a 12 month high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

