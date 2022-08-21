WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 40,409 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,409 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Citigroup by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

C opened at $52.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.11. The company has a market cap of $101.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $73.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

